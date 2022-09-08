Aviva PLC Sells 1,076,584 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 931,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076,584 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

