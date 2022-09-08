Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 491,647 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

