Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $21,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $573.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

