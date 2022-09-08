Barings LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

