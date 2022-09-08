Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.49. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

