Barings LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average is $121.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

