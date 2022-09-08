Barings LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 107,189 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 135,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 94,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 4.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

