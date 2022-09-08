Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 23,212 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.