Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $206.19 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $199.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.