Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $206.19 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $199.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

