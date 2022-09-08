Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 3.4 %

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

NYSE:VMC opened at $170.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.