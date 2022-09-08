Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 883 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after acquiring an additional 492,434 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 349,547 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

NYSE:PKI opened at $134.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.13 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

