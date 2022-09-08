Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 488 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

