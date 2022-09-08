The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 98,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 904,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

