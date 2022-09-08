Carmignac Gestion Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,421 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $189,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

