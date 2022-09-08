Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.71.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

