BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BKN opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.