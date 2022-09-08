HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUYA. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.12.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Performance

NYSE HUYA opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $730.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,506,000 after buying an additional 101,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in HUYA by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 938,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.