Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after buying an additional 218,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after buying an additional 3,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $24.32 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

