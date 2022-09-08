Bank of Hawaii Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

