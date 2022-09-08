Bank of Hawaii Makes New $243,000 Investment in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $209,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $485.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.69 and a 200-day moving average of $484.63. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

