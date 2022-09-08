Bank of Hawaii Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after buying an additional 2,902,358 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 103,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

