Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Entergy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.4% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

