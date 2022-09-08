Bank of Hawaii Purchases New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 382,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.7 %
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.
Insider Activity at Lamb Weston
In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.