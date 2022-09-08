Bank of Hawaii Purchases New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 382,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.7 %

LW stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.