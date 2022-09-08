Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

LRCX stock opened at $432.00 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $457.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

