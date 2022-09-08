6,308 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.