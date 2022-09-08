Bank of Hawaii Buys 68 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,758,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,514,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $157.60 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.