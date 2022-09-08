Bank of Hawaii Sells 628 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,051,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $49.56 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. HSBC increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

