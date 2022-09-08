Prudential PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $91.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

