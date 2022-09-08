Prudential PLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Shares of TYL opened at $373.71 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.14.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

