Prudential PLC Buys 1,882 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,419,000 after buying an additional 516,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,090,000 after purchasing an additional 217,747 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $98.00 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $188.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

