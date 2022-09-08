Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 10,962 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $288.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.53. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

