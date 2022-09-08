Prudential PLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

