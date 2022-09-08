Prudential PLC Buys 20,382 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

NYSE:MPC opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

