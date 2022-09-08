Prudential PLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $97.29 on Thursday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.