Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.50

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.50 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 13856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Pentair Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

