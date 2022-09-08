Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,822 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $43,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

