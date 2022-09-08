Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.57% of Comfort Systems USA worth $50,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,531,819. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.1 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

