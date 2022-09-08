Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304,719 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Entegris worth $53,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Entegris by 31.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.7% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

