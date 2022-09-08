Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,059 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $49,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $170.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.