Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 18,519 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,519 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.72% of IDACORP worth $42,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

