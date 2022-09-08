Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.25% of Exelixis worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Exelixis Trading Up 2.4 %

About Exelixis

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

