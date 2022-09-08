iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

