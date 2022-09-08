Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.32% of Smartsheet worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 129.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after buying an additional 125,517 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Smartsheet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $692,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of SMAR opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

