Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,703 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

