Blair William & Co. IL Has $35.40 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,523 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.18% of Akamai Technologies worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 604.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

