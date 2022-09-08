Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,052 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 503,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

ADM stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

