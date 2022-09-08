Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $979,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 877.0% in the 1st quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $199.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

