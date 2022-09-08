Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Emerson Electric worth $257,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 245,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $103.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Argus raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

