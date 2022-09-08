Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.55% of Whirlpool worth $247,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.29. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

