Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.40% of Air Lease worth $267,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

